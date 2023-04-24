Yeah, I think ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ is back

Jackson Piercy

Staff Writer

If any self-respecting studio wants to make an excellent action picture and they don’t hire Chad Stahelski to direct the picture, then they are sabotaging themselves on purpose. This run of movies can only be compared to 1990s John Woo, Paul Schrader working with Martin Scorsese, and maybe the 1996 Chicago Bulls. Folks, I don’t know what to say at this point. I don’t remember any franchise having this level of quality in the fourth film. “Star Wars” couldn’t do it. “The Terminator” couldn’t do it. Shoot, we’re on the receiving end of a slow period from the box office buzzsaw that is Marvel Studios. I hope they never stop making these movies.

Hot off the heels of his dumping off of a roof, John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is as vengeful as ever. From the lair of the Bowery King (Lawrence Fishburne), John goes to kill the man at the top of the food chain, sending the High Table on high alert. The Table then tasks the Marquis Vincent de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård) with killing Wick once and for all, with all the Table’s seemingly infinite resources at his disposal. On top of that, the Marquis also recruits Caine (Donnie Yen), an old blind partner of John’s, to assist in John’s vanquishment. As John’s bounty reward becomes higher and higher, the Tracker (Shamier Anderson) looks to keep John around until that bounty becomes the price that he desires. Through an intertwining web of interests and bullets, John finds a way out in the most ancient of the High Table’s rules, but is he willing to pay the steep price?

I may be a bit biased, as I have been pounding my fist on the table for these movies since the very beginning, but it appears my faith in these films has been rewarded. They just keep getting bigger, in ways that these films shouldn’t be getting bigger. I shouldn’t enjoy John Wick falling down over two-hundred steps as much as I do, but I’ll be damned if I didn’t enjoy it. I shouldn’t enjoy the gimmicky shotgun sequence toward the end of the film, but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have a stupid grin on my face the entire time. Shoot, I’m not even entirely sure that Bill Skarsgård can pull off a French accent, but he’s so good at being bad at it that I can’t help but hang on to every strangely-pronounced word. These films have created such an interesting universe and cast of characters, but I keep getting distracted by Keanu Reeves shooting 45 thugs directly between the eyes in the span of thirty seconds to the point that this movie could be about John Wick fighting a cabal of Care Bears and it wouldn’t pull away from my enjoyment even a skosh. I’m having my cake and eating it too.

If you liked the first three movies, this is that formula perfected. If you didn’t, then I don’t think we should be friends, and I think you should leave as soon as you can. When you’re witnessing the development of greatness before your eyes, you have to acknowledge that, and that’s exactly what I’m doing here. I don’t care if it’s almost three hours, it should’ve been four.