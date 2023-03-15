Ways to Help Serve the Community during spring Break

Jenna Janssen

News Editor

Looking to help serve the community during spring break? Here is a list of volunteer opportunities on-site and on campus assisting people of all ages and backgrounds with needs from fixing community gardens to preparing activities for community members.

Beginning March 9, UNO’s Office of Engagement will also be asking for food donations from the UNO campus community to create food boxes. Dropoff locations are available across UNO’s campus to collect donations of non-perishable food items such as peanut butter, canned food, and other items to benefit area families through Abide Omaha.

Detailed information about the projects, including the time and location, can also be found below.

American Red Cross of Nebraska and Southwest Iowa

Help send thank you notes and recognition mailings to Red Cross recipients across Nebraska.

Monday, March 13 from 1 to 3 P.M.

On-site at 2912 S. 80th Ave., Omaha, NE 68124

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska

Help with organizing Scout Club materials and assisting with social activities.

Monday, March 13 from 1 to 3:30 P.M.

On-site at 2121 S. 44th St., Omaha, NE 68105

Intercultural Senior Center

Help serve lunch to seniors and assist with social activities.

Monday, March 13 from 11:15 A.M. to 1:30 P.M.

Wednesday, March 15 from 11:15 A.M. to 1:30 P.M.

On-site at 5545 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106.

inCommon

Help assist with the setup of the community garden, including clearing brush and debris to make way for the upcoming growing season.

Wednesday, March 15 from 12 to 2:30 P.M.

On-site at 1113 S. 31st St Omaha, NE 68105

Keep Omaha Beautiful

Help assemble Tree Cookie necklaces to be later decorated as name tags for students served by the organization’s Trees for Schools and educational outreach programs.

Thursday, March 16 from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M.

Held at UNO’s Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center – 6400 University Drive South, Omaha, NE 68182

Milkweed Matters

Help create flower nectar seedballs to be distributed on roadsides to increase the breeding and feeding habitat for pollinators such as Monarch butterflies.

Thursday, March 16 from 10 A.M. to 12:30 P.M.

Held at UNO’s Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center – 6400 University Drive South, Omaha, NE 68182

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Nebraska

Help work on encouragement cards to help those hospitalized with mental health conditions and write a letter on behalf of NAMI’s Pony Express letter campaign in support of additional funding and their experiences with mental health services for children throughout the state of Nebraska.

Thursday, March 16 from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M.

Held at UNO’s Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center – 6400 University Drive South, Omaha, NE 68182

Abide Omaha

Donate to the food drive from March 9 until March 17 across UNO’s campus or help pack donations into boxes to be delivered to Abide Omaha for distribution to families in need in the Omaha area

Friday, March 17 from 11 A.M. to 1:30 P.M.

Held at UNO’s Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center – 6400 University Drive South, Omaha, NE 68182