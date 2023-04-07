Wambli Sapa Memorial Powwow returns to campus

Sara Meadows

Editor-in-Chief

After a three-year hiatus, the 12th annual Wambli Sapa Memorial Powwow will return to UNO’s campus this Saturday.

The event will take place on April 8 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the UNO’s Sapp Fieldhouse and is free and open to the public.

The Powwow is a historical tradition that honors the legacy of Fred LeRoy, a prominent Ponca leader. According to a Gateway article the first Powwow was held at UNO in the fall of 1972.

“The term “powwow” derives from Pau Wau, meaning “medicine man” in Narrtick, a language spoken by the Algonquian peoples in Massachusetts. English settlers began misusing the word to refer to the meetings of Indigenous medicine men, and later to any kind of American Indian gathering,” says Cornelius Levering, Multicultural Outreach Coordinator.

The Powwow hasn’t happened in person for three years due to the pandemic, which kept friends and family away from each other. It also prevented UNO students from experiencing their first Powwow.

“Powwow’s at its core are meant to be in person because it requires the gatherings of Indian people,” says Levering.

Nearly 2,000 visitors are expected at the event which will feature many exciting activities and delicious food.

Dustin Lovejoy, Head Man for the Powwow says it’s necessary to continue on with this cultural event for the benefit of the indigenous community in the Omaha area.

“Cultural song and dance is a vital component to who we are as indigenous peoples no matter where we reside,” says Lovejoy. “Because this pandemic has halted us long enough, it is time to live again through song, dance and prayer!”

Attendees will be able to:

[Listen] to the sound of Native American drums resonating in the soul of both performer and listener, Native people savor this connection with their beloved indigenous culture and feel proud to share this amazing tradition with you.

Dance contests

Explore twenty-nine vendor tables

Buy and support authentic Native American crafts

Indulge in a meal from one of three food trucks: Maria Bonita, The Boujee Brown Box, or Kim and Conrad’s Kitchen who have funnel cakes and Indian Tacos.

Have your caricature sketch done by Kirk’s Works

Get a henna design

Concessions

“Personally for me, it’s bittersweet, but it feels delightful. There’s been a lot of excitement pent up,” says Levering.

For more information please visit: https://events.unomaha.edu/event/uno_wambli_sapa_powwow