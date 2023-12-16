UNO’s Musical Theatre and Opera Workshop wraps up the year with Kander and Ebb 

UNO’s Musical Theatre and Opera Workshop class, colloquially known as Op-Shop, has catalyzed many collaborations between three UNO programs. Theatre instructor Hal France has been at the center of many of these collaborations, seeing as he’s found himself in two different programs on campus.

“I started out working in the School of Music before I came over here to the theater and so I had those relationships, and I’m a great believer in that,” France said.

Being as well-versed in both worlds as France is, students in either program find that it’s a great opportunity to be able to work under the tutelage of somebody who’s been around the proverbial block.

“Hal has such a storied history in both opera and musical theater. It’s been really fun to work with him, pick his brain and figure out what sounds best,” Skyler La Nier, UNO Music student, said.

Op-Shop (or, as France would prefer, M-Top-Shop) is a three-hour intensive in both the fields of opera and musical theatre. France says that the repertoire is never the same between two iterations of the class, as it melds to the needs and the various skill sets of the class.

“We get our own repertoire and then we have ensemble pieces that will work each week,” La Nier said. “We all get coaching with Hal one-on-one for about 30 minutes to work on our solo songs getting into the nitty-gritty of each one.”

As much as the students are up for the game of singing and staging, the choreography isn’t always the student’s first love. The director of UNO’s Performing Dance group, Danielle Laurion, heads up choreography for the class.

“I’ve never been a dancer,” La Nier said. “My family saw me dance once and they were like, ‘What’s going on? Wait, he could do this?’ but Danielle’s an excellent teacher.

In that, this semester’s repertoire was a revue of pieces by the musical writing duo of Kander and Ebb, who’ve written shows like “Cabaret” and “Chicago”

“It was an ideal project,” France said. “It was good for the more classically oriented singers to do, but also for the non-musical theater singers to do it. It’s kind of core musical theater, and I happen to like it.”

Working on the music is all well and good, but France notes that performing the pieces is important not only for the audiences that come to listen but also for the performers themselves.

“It was really nice to have people there,” France said. “Being a performer, that [the audience] makes a big difference in how you do it. It just sort of gets your juices flowing.”

Everyone involved will tell you that this was both a class and a performance that they can hang their collective hats on, both in the work that they did and the bonds they created.

“One of the other cast members was saying that she’s gonna miss the fact that everyone was here,” La Nier said. “It’s always a good group but this one felt close. So yeah, the fact that we put on a good show is benefited by the fact that we all had relationships with each other.”