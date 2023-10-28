UNO’s Homecoming has a bit of everything for everyone

UNO’s homecoming is one that comes with its own unique kinds of challenges as Bill Pickett, spirit and tradition coordinator, will tell you.

“What’s unique to our campus is that our students are involved in a billion things,” Pickett said. “It’s hard to be involved in things like homecoming when you’ve got all these other things to be pouring your time into.”

However, just because UNO students are involved, doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be involved in the Homecoming festivities. With events going on for 10 days at nearly every time slot, there are events for every student on UNO’s campus.

This year’s homecoming is unique as it is taking place over the course of Halloween, holding events at the Hayden House on Halloween, pumpkin painting at the University Village clubhouse on the 29th and even holding a food drive at the pep bowl on Halloween.

“We have to rely on the hockey schedule, but it’s really cool that it happens to be on Halloween because that gives us a lot more opportunities to do themed programming,” Pickett said.

One of the more notable events in UNO’s event calendar, and a staple of UNO’s particular Homecoming schedule, is the Battleship tournament. UNO student organizations of any size are eligible to join and a select four participants per group compete in a tournament-style bracket to see which student org is the best at sinking the other’s ships.

“Sometimes you have student orgs that have 20 members, fraternities with over 100 members and sororities with over 200 members all in the same bracket,” Pickett said. “It doesn’t really matter the size of the group because there’s only four people in the boat. You’ll get groups of guys like ‘We’re gonna dominate!’ when they get there and then they get knocked out because one of the dudes in the boat accidentally tips it over.”

Another event unique to UNO is this year’s Homecoming Drag Rodeo, a drag show event that features Jiggly Caliente, a competitor from the fourth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, among many other professional and local performers.

“It’s a very fun outlet for people to come out and get entertained,” Pickett said. “It ties into trying to provide a wide variety of events that week for everybody. UNO has such a diverse population with our students, we’re the most diverse in the NU system.”

Even though there’s no Homecoming football game or a Homecoming dance, as people have asked Pickett, UNO’s homecoming has a bit of everything for everybody.

“We’re trying to engage the students,” Pickett said. “Whether that’s a hockey game, a banner contest, battleship competitions, food drives, anything. We just want students to feel like a part of this community… We won’t try to be Lincoln or Iowa, and we don’t really want to be. We’re Omaha.”