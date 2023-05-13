UNO’s First Generation Student Agency End of the Year Bash

Jenna Janssen

News Editor

UNO’s First generation student agency will be hosting an end of the year bash to celebrate their first year as a student agency.

In an Instagram post the agency describes fun activities from a free caricature artist, take-home Lego sets, board games, card games like Monopoly and Cards against Humanity.

Attendees will also be able to to paint canvases, bird homes, jewelry boxes and tote bags.

Food from Toppers Pizza will be provided at the event as well as drinks and vegan options will be available.

Another activity at the event will be a raffle that occurs every 30 minutes which includes prizes like a Stanley cup, hydro flask, or mystery box!

This event is located in Milo Bail room 302 on May 24 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. and is free to UNO students.