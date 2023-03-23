UNO Student Government announces change to election debate

Sara Meadows

Editor-in-Chief

On Wednesday the Student Government announced that its election debate will be held on April 3 from 5-7 p.m. at the Milo Bail Student Center Dodge rooms.

The debate was previously scheduled for either March 27 and March 28.

Other important dates to note are as follows:

Feb. 20: Election Applications open at noon

Feb. 17-April 19: Campaigning will be held until the end of voting

Feb. 27- March 5: Orientations begin

March 1: Election Applications close at 11:59 p.m.

April 3: The Debate will be held from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the MBSC Dodge Rooms

April 17-19: Voting begins at 8 a.m. Monday and ends noon Wednesday

April 19: Tabulation begins as soon as voting closes

April 19: Certification will begin after Tabulation

April 20: Winning ticket announcement

April 21-28: Winning candidates must accept their office

The election process and dates were previously reported in the Gateway on Feb. 23. Click here to view.