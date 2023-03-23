UNO Student Government announces change to election debate

Sara Meadows
Editor-in-Chief
On Wednesday the Student Government announced that its election debate will be held on April 3 from 5-7 p.m. at the Milo Bail Student Center Dodge rooms.
The debate was previously scheduled for either March 27 and March 28.
Other important dates to note are as follows:
Feb. 20: Election Applications open at noon
Feb. 17-April 19: Campaigning will be held until the end of voting
Feb. 27- March 5: Orientations begin
March 1: Election Applications close at 11:59 p.m.
April 3: The Debate will be held from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the MBSC Dodge Rooms
April 17-19: Voting begins at 8 a.m. Monday and ends noon Wednesday
April 19: Tabulation begins as soon as voting closes
April 19: Certification will begin after Tabulation
April 20: Winning ticket announcement
April 21-28: Winning candidates must accept their office
The election process and dates were previously reported in the Gateway on Feb. 23. Click here to view.