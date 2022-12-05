UNO Public Safety looks into a threat of violence against the John Paul II Newman Center

Sara Meadows

Editor-in-Chief

Over the weekend, University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) Public Safety was alerted in regards to a threat of violence against the John Paul II Newman Center – a Catholic student center and housing facility.

Following the alert, the Omaha Police Department and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have been working alongside the UNO Public Safety to investigate the threat. They have provided increased security for the area to ensure safety of Newman Center students and staff.

The Newman Center and UNO campus are still running under normal operations.

Individuals with information that can assist with the investigation are encouraged to contact UNO Public Safety by phone at 402.554.2648, by email at unopublicsafety@unomaha.edu, or by text using U-TIP.

The latest information will be published on this article as it becomes available.