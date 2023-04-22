UNO PRSSA Holds “Chapters for Change” Book Drive

Sara Meadows

Editor-in-Chief

The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) is holding a book drive on campus through the end of April.

The book drive titled “Chapters for Change” seeks new and gently used books for kindergarten through 12th grade students.

PRSSA hopes to provide children from low-income areas access to a variety of books.

Campus drop-off locations include:

Arts and Sciences Room 140

Criss Library

The Milo Bail Student Center

The Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center (CEC)

Isabelle Kaeding, Vice President of Community Outreach for PRSSA, says they are hoping to raise as many book donations as possible to give to local nonprofits that serve students throughout the Omaha Metro area.

“Our main goal is to be able to give back to those who give to others and help make a positive impact on our community,” says Kaeding.

The idea of the book drive came from PRSSA doing a clothing drive in the fall for Carole’s House of Hope. They wanted something else that was an easy way for students to give back to the community.

“As a kid and to this day I love to read, so to be able to donate some of the books that inspired my love of reading feels great,” says Kaeding.

Kaeding explained that reading is a great way to build empathy, imagination, and start turning gears in young minds’ heads.

“I think everyone should read more, and donating books to kids of all ages is a great way to get them interested,” says Kaeding.

According to Schoolhouse Childcare, reading often sparks role-play in children, which enhances their empathy, problem solving and morality.

“Reading is the perfect way to escape the world while strengthening emotional skills, educational skills and having fun,” says Kaeding.

For more information, contact Isabelle Kaeding, vice president of community engagement, at ikaeding@unomaha.edu.

All books from “Chapters for Change” book drive will be donated to metro non-profits for underserved youth to enrich as many children as possible.