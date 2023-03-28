UNO International Student Agency announces 50th Annual International Banquet

Jenna Janssen

News Editor

The 50th annual International Banquet is a public event that has a rich history and cultural significance.

Due to COVID-19, there was a three-year hiatus. The event plans to bring back the celebration of diversity and inclusivity on campus. According to the UNO International Student Agency, the International Banquet is a grand celebration where students from different backgrounds come together to showcase their heritage and traditions through dance, song, music performances, and fashion shows.

It will also feature an exciting array of international cuisine, providing attendees with a chance to savor diverse flavors. The evening will conclude with a lively dance floor, complete with a DJ to create a festive and inclusive atmosphere for everyone.

UNO students will be able to purchase tickets at Milo Bail Student Center MavCARD Service Desk. They will need to use their MavCARD to get discounts.

The event will take place on April 8 at 6 p.m. in the Scott Conference Center (6450 Pint St.)

Below are the prices for tickets:

UNO Students – $15

UNO Faculty and Staff – $20

Public – $22

Children under 12 – $10

For more information please visit: https://events.unomaha.edu/event/uno_international_banquet_7747?utm_campaign=widget&utm_medium=widget&utm_source=UNO+Events