UNO Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization takes home top prize

Kathryn O’Connor

News Editor

UNO’s chapter of the Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization (CEO) took home the top award at the organization’s global conference held Oct. 28-30 in Chicago.

The Mavericks were selected for the honor out of more than 250 chapters and took home a $500 cash award.

The Global Chapter of the Year award annually recognizes one chapter that has demonstrated excellence in developing its organization and its leaders. The chapter selected must offer a comprehensive and meaningful entrepreneurship experience for all CEO members. Members must also present at the conference in order to win.

CEO has been an active student organization for 15 years at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

The club provides opportunities for students to perfect their entrepreneurship skills. Members frequently hear from company founders, CEOs or other experienced entrepreneurs. The organization is advised by Dale Eesley, Ph.D., the John Morgan Community Chair in Entrepreneurship and a marketing and entrepreneurship professor.

In addition to taking home the top prize, the UNO CEO chapter was named a finalist in four additional categories, including Outstanding Social Media Marketing and Outstanding Chapter Advisor.

CEO is open to students of all majors and disciplines and meets weekly. Learn more about the student organization on the UNO website.

