UNO Chancellor Joanne Li writes to the student body

Welcome to a new academic year, Mavericks!

Whether it’s your first day or final semester here at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, or somewhere in between, I am thankful you chose our university as the institution where you will build the foundation for your future.

The connections that you make in your time at UNO with faculty, staff, students, and members of the Omaha community add richness, depth, and meaning to your college experience. After more than 30 years of learning, teaching, and working on college campuses, I have found that student newspapers play an important role in making those connections.

The Gateway and student publications like it across the country foster an informed and engaged student body and give a voice to their readers so leaders can deliver a better student experience. Student publications are also hubs of hands-on learning, critical thinking, creativity, and innovation that every learner has an opportunity to be a part of.

This year I want to see all Mavericks embody the spirit of student journalism in and out of the classroom. Ask difficult questions. Question easy answers. Keep your mind open to new ideas and your heart open to different perspectives. Search for common ground. Be a good steward of your community. Get comfortable being uncomfortable. Be brave in sharing your story and be a good listener when others share theirs.

If you use this publication to connect with others and tap into your inner student journalist this semester, I promise you will have a transformational experience here at UNO.

Go Mavs!

Joanne Li, Ph.D., CFA

Chancellor