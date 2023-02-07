Top Five Most Anticipated Movies of 2023

Rhett Uleman

Contributor

“Oppenheimer”

In July, Christopher Nolan — one of this generation’s most polarizing directors — will release his newest film, “Oppenheimer.” The movie will be a historical biopic about the scientist J Robert Oppenheimer, one of the leading physicists credited with the invention of the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer will be portrayed by the Golden Globe nominated actor Cilian Murphy, and the impressively stacked cast also includes Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon and Rami Malek. The movie is set to break ground on the technical production side as well, being the very first black and white film shot on IMAX.

2. “John Wick: Chapter 4”

Lovers of fast paced, white knuckle, adrenaline-inducing action films can rejoice knowing that the next installment of the “John Wick” series will release this March. There have been minimal details shared about the movie. However, we do know that martial arts cinema veteran Donnie Yen will join the cast. Leading man Keanu Reeves has been less than forthcoming in interviews surrounding the film, but he has shared that Chapter 4 is his “hardest physical role,” which, considering his roles of the past, is nothing to scoff at.

3.“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

For the first time in cinematic history, the creative forces of Nintendo will join forces with Chris Meledandri of Illumination to create a full animated movie about the world’s favorite pair of Italian plumbers! The film stirred up some controversy last year when the voice cast was revealed and the original voice actor for Mario and Luigi in all of the original video games, Charles Martinet, was shown to be replaced by Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario. Other interesting casting choices we made, such as Seth Rogan being picked for Donkey Kong, and Jack Black as Bowser. It is yet to be seen if the movie will be a hit for fans of the original games, or a dud like many video game movie adaptations of the past.

4. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

After 15 years of waiting, the biggest name in adventure cinema is back! As more and more classic film franchises are getting rebooted, it only makes sense that Indy would get the same treatment. This June, the world is set for another worldwide journey with Harrison Ford reprising his role alongside cast members Antonio Banderas, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen. This fifth installment of the series will be the first Indiana Jones film without Steven Speilberg directing. Instead, James Mangold, the director of “Ford vs Ferrari” and “Logan,” is at the helm of the beloved project.

5. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

The follow-up to Sony’s critically acclaimed “Into the Spider-Verse” released in 2018, will hit the big screen on June 2. In fact, an entire Spider-Verse Trilogy has been announced, with the finale set to release in 2024. “Across the Spider-Verse” promises to build upon the striking visual style of the first film and take it even further with more locations, more action, and best of all, more Spider-People! Additions to the cast include Oscar Isaac, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya and Hailee Steinfeld. As long as the sequel can match the first movie, comic fans, families and creative animation fans are set to have a blast in the cinema this summer.