Through the Lens: Students walk out in support of transgender rights Apr 26, 2023 Andrew Smith PHOTO EDITOR 1 of 13 Students start marching from Milo Bail bearing signs supporting transgender individuals and opposing anti-trans legislation. Photo by Andrew Smith Students joined the march as it proceeded through campus. Photo by Andrew Smith The march was organized by a UNO class as a final project. Photo by Andrew Smith Some simply watched. Others showed support. No visible counter protests were present during the march. Photo by Andrew Smith Protesters urged support from traffic along Dodge Street. Photo by Andrew Smith Participants crossed Dodge Street to watch keynote speakers in Memorial Park. Photo by Andrew Smith Students from other local colleges joined UNO students and Omaha citizens to cheer each other on. Photo by Andrew Smith Speaker Eli Rigatuso shares his personal oppression being a trans man and a member of the Menominee Nation. Photo by Andrew Smith Nebraska State Senator Machaela Cavanagh briefly speaks words of support to the crowd, saying she didn't filibuster Nebraska bill LB574, the Let Them Grow Act, for nothing. Photo by Andrew Smith Nebraska State Senator Megan Hunt speaks about her personal support for gender affirming care and the relief her daughter found in coming out. Hunt appeared at the event shortly after ethical questions were raised regarding an Instagram story relating to personal donations. Photo by Andrew Smith Water was provided to attendees taking a break as the temperature hit 65 degrees on a sunny Monday afternoon. Photo by Andrew Smith Students were invited to speak to the crowd. Many were very vocal. Photo by Andrew Smith