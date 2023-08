Maha Festival 2023 1 of 40

It was hot, it was muddy and it was incredibly sweaty. Maha got to rock Stinson Park one final time before the festival moves into the Heartland of America Park next year. A rain delay plagued the festival early into Friday evening, but that didn’t stop volunteers from quickly reopening the festival to resume a complete lineup of bands and setlists. Worth roughly 40,000 words, The Gateway has your Maha coverage.