Through the lens: Israeli–Palestinian conflict touches Omaha

Dozens of Palestinian flags cut through chilly winds at the intersection of 72nd and Dodge Streets last Friday evening, as supporters of Palestine and members of Nebraskans for Peace sought to raise awareness towards the continuing Palestinian struggle for freedom amid escalating conflicts in the Middle East.

In the last week, attention was diverted back to the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, an ongoing 75-year-long dispute over land division. A surprise attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas swept through Israel on Oct. 7, killing over 1,000 Israeli citizens and taking hundreds hostage. Reuters reports that as of Oct. 16, over 2,750 Palestinians have been killed in retaliation by Israeli forces, primarily through bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Gaza City, the largest city in the region, stands as one of the most densely populated urban areas in the world with an estimated 2.3 million citizens living in the 141 square mile strip of land. Its people and buildings remain threatened by Israeli forces after the initial push by Hamas.

Those who gathered on Omaha’s busiest corner shared their feelings on the conflict overseas.