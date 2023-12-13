Students in service learning academies don’t have it easy, but that’s probably a good thing

Two groups from this semester’s session of Dr. Lei Guo’s Electronic News Writing and Reporting class presented their final projects before a panel of six judges last Tuesday morning. One central topic demanded the attention of students, guests and panel members who gathered in room 230 of the Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center.

Amid escalating racial conflicts, Omaha was further divided in the 1920s by New Deal programs that labeled plots of land based on the perceived risk attached to granting loans to its inhabitants. Communities of color were disproportionately labeled as high-risk, and a lack of financial support created a snowball of disinvestment still felt today.

This practice is referred to as redlining. Today, students enrolled in certain Service-Learning Academy (SLA) courses at the University of Nebraska at Omaha are forced to face the mistakes of our past while working together to spread knowledge in ways they might in their future careers.

“It was very immersive in the fact that you don’t get that experience in other classes. You really have to understand what the project is about and learn,” Bayleigh Koch, a student presenting on food deserts, said. “I was not aware of how big of an issue redlining was until this class.”

Food deserts are defined as “areas where people have limited access to a variety of healthy and affordable food,” in a 2012 study conducted by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA said that areas with higher poverty, lower vehicle availability and fewer public transport services typically end up with fewer quality food options.

Groups worked together to tackle redlining-related topics in their final projects which required a video story, audio story, written article, infographic, social media photos, an about page and a well-designed website to host the media.

“It was a great opportunity to get a sense of community inside academics,” fellow group member Isaac Nielsen said.

The other group presented the idea of urban heat islands in Omaha, a phenomenon defined by the group’s website as “when green spaces such as public parks are replaced by industrial spaces.”

The two groups sought to gain knowledge from their communities, whether that be from a UNMC researcher versed in knowledge about urban heat islands or a local woman who struggles to find quality food options in North Omaha.

“The initial presentation was scary because I don’t think any of us were as prepared as like we would have liked to be. Compared to this one I feel that we all finally understood what the project was truly about and what we were trying to portray with our project,” Koch said. “I think we hit every angle possible that we could given the two-week span that we had for the class.”

The diverse panel of judges included SLA Instructor Terri Crawford, Dr. Mark Foxall from the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, Chris Bowling and Yanqi Xu from the Flatwater Free Press, SLA Teaching Assistant Taylor Peak as well as Graduate Assistant Austin Ulmer.

Crawford, an architect of the SLA program, spoke on the opportunities brought to campus through the initiative after awarding certificates to each of the students involved with the presentations.

“I can tell you it has been such an incredible experience to be able to have this conversation in what was one of the historical ‘A’ areas, as opposed to a ‘D’ area when it was down at The Union for Contemporary Art,” Crawford said. “Now that we have it in an ‘A’ area, we can have it in academia; we can have it in places and with people who normally would not have the space and time in North Omaha. It has allowed us to have an expanded conversation on the campus and also in the community. I just think it’s been a wonderful opportunity to have these conversations on and off campus.”

Redlining is one of the four focus areas of the service-learning academy, Crawford said there are hopes to add redlining components into a few classes from each discipline.

“We continue to share those [projects] on our website. I talk about them in the ‘Undesign the Redline’ exhibit, and then there are opportunities for us to have larger community conversations around redlining and we will use these as examples of projects and other opportunities for collaboration and community and, what that looks like, and how we can kind of put together those building blocks.

The physical exhibit “Undesign the Redline” details Omaha’s history with redlining and is open to the public for guided and unguided tours. Over 1,400 visitors have visited since the exhibit opened at UNO for the start of the 2023 academic year and Crawford expects to see 1,600 more visitors before the exhibit’s contract expires at the end of the 2024 academic year.

“Undesign the Redline” is in room 218 of the Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center and more information can be found here.