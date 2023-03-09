Student Activity Budget Commission to meet

The Student Activity Budget Commission (SABC) will meet this month to recommend a budget for student activities.

SABC is a body made up of students, faculty and staff to determine how the university should allocate money from Fund A of the University Program and Facilities Fees. Fund A is designated for student activities managed by student groups.

Those groups include organizations like the Gateway, as well as international student services, Maverick Productions, the Student Government Association and others.

Student groups will give a presentation on their requested budget on March 22 before SABC deliberates and makes their formal recommendation to the Student Senate on March 29. The Student Senate will then vote on the budget as a resolution and submit it to the Chancellor for final approval.

More information on the meetings:

Student Activity Budget Commission Presentations

March 22nd, 2023

5pm – 10pm

Open Forum from 5pm – 5:30pm

In Person: MBSC Dodge Rooms (302/302A)

Zoom: https://unomaha.zoom.us/my/unosabc

Student Activity Budget Commission Deliberations

March 29th, 2023

5pm – 10pm

Open Forum from 5pm – 5:30pm

In Person: MBSC Nebraska Room (201)

Zoom: https://unomaha.zoom.us/my/unosabc

All proceedings are open to the public however, members of the public may only speak during the open forum. All proceedings will be chaired by Hannah Miller, Student Government Association’s Director of Finance. You can reach her at sgafinance@unomaha.edu