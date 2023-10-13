So, who asked for ‘The Creator?’ 

Okay, that was mean. I do have to give some flowers here. The advertising was pushing very hard the fact that Gareth Edwards directed “Rouge One: A Star Wars Story.” That makes sense, as his other directorial efforts were at worst, middling (“Monsters”), and at best, mildly engaging, if inoffensive (“Godzilla”). I feel like Edwards has found a stride, going for that gritty style that “Rouge One” gave us, but this only gets us so far as to the whos and the whats of our movies here. This isn’t to say that I could do better (I probably can’t) and not to say that I don’t like this movie (I do!) but when I left the theatre I felt like there was still some meat on the bone.

Fifteen years after a nuclear bomb was dropped on the middle of downtown Los Angeles by advanced Artificial Intelligence machines, the United States has banned AI entirely and is waging war in a conglomerated South Asia, creatively named “New Asia”, searching for “Nirmata”, an advanced AI programmer. In their search, the US has created the USS NOMAD, an orbital weapons platform that can launch nuclear or sub-nuclear level ordinance to any place on the planet. Five years after the death of his wife, Maya (Gemma Chan), at the hands of the NOMAD while undercover, Joshua Taylor (John David Washington) is tasked with going back into New Asia to locate and eliminate the “Alpha Omega”, a robotic simulant child that is capable of neutralizing the NOMAD. After finding out that Alphie (Madeline Yuna Voyles) is a child, Taylor takes her under his wing and has a change of heart, much to the chagrin of his superiors, Howell (Allison Janney) and McBride (Marc Menchaca).

I will say that if anything is going to stick around in my memory, it’s that this film is stunningly beautiful. Bright colors, wide vistas, and even looking at the NOMAD linger in the sky is always a treat to look at. The special effects here are top-notch, seeing through people’s heads as the AI simulants have a hole going widthwise through their necks. Also, Ken Watanabe and Sturgill Simpson are in this for fleeting moments, and those are the type of guys that make me giddily point at the screen and giggle like a small child. In my mind, that is really quite enough for a good time at the cinema. However, I don’t think it has the staying power in the mind that a film of this caliber should have, and I think part of that comes down to the script. In this day and age, it’s really hard to get money behind something that isn’t already an existing IP, and I’m more than happy that Gareth Edwards was able to see that vision on the big screen. There’s a lot to work with here, and I feel like the script lets this film down on a couple of occasions. In one instance, a very major (at least in my mind) plot point is said basically as small talk, and nobody ever really mentions it again. I thought they were going to bring it up towards the end, but it doesn’t really go anywhere. There are a couple of moot points like that in this film. Luckily for this film. John David Washington is so damn charismatic that the occasional “huh?” line goes over a little more smoothly.

I think this film is more than deserving of its place in cinemas. I’m not generally an advocate for sequels or “-verse” films, but I feel like if we got one or two more movies in this universe, then we’ll look back on this one with more rose-tinted-ness. For now, we’ve got an absolutely gorgeous film with some excellent performances on a shaky script. I feel like if we have everything pointing in the same direction, Gareth Edwards has the technical skill to make a true classic, but we’re not quite there yet.