SABC to meet for deliberations

The Student Activity Budget Commission (SABC) will have one final meeting Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Milo Bail Student Center Nebraska Room to recommend a budget for student activities.

SABC is a body made up of students, faculty and staff to determine how the university should allocate money from Fund A of the University Program and Facilities Fees. Fund A is designated for student activities managed by student groups.

Those groups include student organizations like Maverick Productions, The Gateway, International Student Services, the Student Government Association, and others.

SABC will deliberate and make their formal recommendation to the Student Senate after going over the organization presentations and any developed questions from the first meeting. The Student Senate will then vote on the budget as a resolution and submit it to the Chancellor for final approval.

More information on how to attend the final meeting:

Student Activity Budget Commission Deliberations

March 29, 2023

5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Open Forum from 5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

In Person: MBSC Nebraska Room (201)

Zoom: https://unomaha.zoom.us/my/unosabc

All proceedings are open to the public. However, members of the public may only speak during the open forum. The commission is able to extend deliberations for participating organizations as they see fit. It is extremely likely that deliberations will run behind their scheduled time. All proceedings will be chaired by Hannah Miller, Student Government Association’s Director of Finance. You can reach her at sgafinance@unomaha.edu.