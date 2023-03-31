SABC locks in proposed UNO student organization budgets

Sara Meadows

Editor-in-Chief

On Wednesday evening the Student Activities Budget Commission (SABC) met for their final deliberation meeting where they voted on the 2023-2024 budgets of UNO student organizations.

The student organizations that were presented to the committee were American Multicultural Students (AMS), First Generation Student Agency (FGSA), The Gateway, International Student Services (ISS), Maverick Productions, Network for Disability Awareness (NDA), Queer and Trans Services (QTS), Student Government Association (SGA) and Women & Gender Equity Center (WGEC).

The SABC committee goes through each student organization’s proposed budget and votes by line item. They can either vote to keep it the same or increase or decrease it.

Each student organization faced cuts in some capacity, the largest cut of the night was student salaries for The Gateway Student Newspaper. The proposed budget for student salaries was $35,000, which was $5,000 more than the 2022-2023 budget. The SABC committee voted on cutting it to $0, which was then locked into motion.

There are additional steps before the budget is finalized. It will appear before the student senate on April 6 in CPACS 101 (the open forum is at 7 p.m.). The Senate will either vote to pass or fail the resolution and they may not make any adjustments per the policy index and SABC internal operating procedure. The allocation will then go to the Chancellor for final approval.

This is a process that is outlined and required by the Board of Regents for the University of Nebraska system.

Hannah Miller, Student Government Director of Finance says SABC is vital to our Fund A organization’s operation on campus.

“It is the only source for them to request and receive an allocation of Fund A monies,” says Miller.

The deliberation began at 5 p.m. and lasted past midnight. Miller says this is an essential process for our campus and that it only comes around once per fiscal year which helps her justify the long hours that are needed for this process.

“I know that the time that the committee and I put in now will benefit the general student population in the next fiscal year,” says Miller.

You can view the recordings of the deliberation here: SABC Deliberation Part 1 and SABC Deliberation Part 2.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated with more information in the future.