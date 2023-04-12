Queer and Trans Services to Host ‘Gaylaxy Prom’ Friday

Jenna Janssen

News Editor

UNO’s Queer and Trans Services will host a prom night on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Milo Bail Student Center ballroom. Gaylaxy Prom’s goal is to give attendees a chance to experience prom again.

Bring out your old prom dress or tux, or go out and find a new perfect outfit. This is the chance to dance, sing, eat and have fun with your friends on a night you won’t forget. Take time and enjoy being in a room where everybody around you is just as excited as you and encourages the acceptance of the space.

QTS wants to give everyone another chance at prom night, especially if it wasn’t a pleasant experience the first time. They say this prom is different, as it is a gender inclusive prom where no one needs to feel left out. Bring yourself, a partner or friend, and make this your night to remember.

This event is for UNO students and a plus one of their choosing, 18 years or older. If you know another person who wants to come but doesn’t go to UNO, feel free to invite them.

