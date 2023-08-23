President of Nebraska college system leaving for Ohio State

Walter “Ted” Carter can start counting down his remaining four and a half months at the top of the NU system after being appointed president of Ohio State University Tuesday afternoon.

“I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to serve as president of Ohio State, an institution founded upon and well known across the globe for research, teaching and an enduring commitment to service,” said Carter.

Rumors of Carter’s resignation were initially circulated Tuesday morning after confidential sources briefed the Nebraska Examiner.

Carter’s later confirmed his resignation Tuesday afternoon in a letter to NU staff.

“This was a bittersweet decision for Lynda and me. In our four years here, we have come to treasure Nebraska as our own home state,” said Carter. “It has been an honor to serve among such talented, dedicated faculty and staff.”

Carter has presided over the NU system since January 2020, and led the Nebraska universities through the entirety of the Covid-19 pandemic. Under his leadership tuition was frozen for multiple years, the Nebraska Promise scholarship program was created and budgets were reoriented to deal with nationwide college enrollment declines.

“The University of Nebraska at Omaha community and I congratulate President Ted Carter as he prepares to begin an exciting new chapter at The Ohio State University. UNO and the University of Nebraska System have a strong foundation to build upon as a result of President Carter’s fierce advocacy for higher education. Thank you, Ted and Lynda, for your years of service to the State of Nebraska.” -Chancellor Li

During Carter’s tenure Athletic Director Trev Alberts made the move from UNO to UNL, where he went on to reorganize the university’s football team and hire Head Coach Matt Rhule.

“Ted and I quickly made a connection during my time at the University of Nebraska-Omaha,” said Alberts via Twitter. “His leadership is one of the primary reasons I am in my position in Nebraska Athletics.”

Before serving as the NU President, Vice Admiral Carter served in the military for over 35 years, completing his service as the 62nd Superintendent of the United States Naval Academy.