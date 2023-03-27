Oscars Roundup: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ proves formulas still work if done correctly

Jackson Piercy

Staff Writer

It’s easy to see in today’s film landscape that the traditional notion of the blockbuster has changed. These changes have come with some new sensibilities that audiences can appreciate, but I’ll be the first to admit I almost feel hollow when I see a movie I know has a lot of dollars behind it. They’re trying to do something new, but trying something new doesn’t always mean it will succeed. Sometimes you need a film that will come in and do everything well, even if it’s within the confines of a limited genre, just to show the young whipper-snappers why they were the king in the first place. I feel like this is Tom Cruise’s personal manifesto to Hollywood at large. It says, “I’m doing what I’ve always done, and I know that people will come to see it.”

In the many, many years since his time in the Top Gun school, Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) has been making the rounds at every military air base that’ll have him. However, when Mitchell is pulled back into the fray to teach at his old stomping grounds, he’s a little gun-shy. That’s mostly because he is seeing a couple of faces that he’d rather not reunite with, Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw (Miles Teller) chief among them, as his father died as Mitchell’s co-pilot over thirty years ago. Teaching these young bucks how to fly the most dangerous mission of their lives — low-altitude, high-speed maneuvering through a river basin, on top of a sheer upward climb immediately into a nearly perpendicular descent, back straight up again — won’t be so hard, as Mitchell’s reunited with old flame Penny Benjamin (Jennifer Connelly). This mission may seem impossible, but to do the hardest things, you’d better be consulting with the best.

This film has no predisposition to what it is. It’s a sequel to “Top Gun,” a movie that seems to be just as much about volleyball as it is about flying fighter jets. Tom Cruise seems to be the only one still ticking as everyone else around him has started to pass him by, at least in this movie. However, as we’ve seen in real life, the industry hasn’t forgotten about him completely. When he wants to be, Tom Cruise is somebody who a movie can almost rally around his very existence. I will admit the fact that we’re getting equally hammy performances from Miles Teller, Jon Hamm (get it?) and Glen Powell in this picture. This film seems to be both in on its own joke and playing it completely straight, which is an incredibly delicate balance. Sure, this film can wink at the camera, but it knows what the people are here to see. That is, Tom Cruise and his pals flying around in incredibly expensive jets and spouting one-liners like a fire hose. This is a movie’s movie, and for all intents and purposes, I’m here for it.

Sure, this is probably propaganda for the military-industrial complex, but if this is what my tax dollars are paying for, we might as well make the Pentagon the next MGM. This is some real meat-and-potatoes blockbuster filmmaking, and if you think you’re above that kind of populist garbage, hear me when you say this: you’re not. We’ve got to appreciate this kind of art whenever it comes around, folks!