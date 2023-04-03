Oscars Roundup: ‘The Fablemans’ is for people who are in on the story

Jackson Piercy

Staff Writer

Of the Best Picture nominees, this is the most vanilla in terms of what the Academy has liked historically. It’s a period piece, it’s autobiographical, and it’s even about movies, for crying out loud. Do I always think it’s the right choice? I think it’s left more deserving films in the dust for movies that are about movies, and a lot of films that deserve more recognition have been those in said dust. That being said, if you love the art of filmmaking as much as those in the Academy do, the emotions that show themselves in these films are undeniable. We get to see one of the greatest, if not the greatest, filmmakers of all time go through that metamorphosis from a kid who really likes movies to a young man who seems to always be looking through the lens. If I saw movies about what I did, I’d like them a lot more than others, too.

Sammy Fabelman (Mateyo Zoryan, then Gabriel LaBelle), after seeing Cecil B. DeMille’s The Greatest Show on Earth with his parents Burt (Paul Dano) and Mitzi (Michelle Williams), looks to recreate those images again and again with his new train set. To save the set from breaking after crashing it repeatedly, Mitzi comes up with a clever idea: film the crash, so Sammy can watch it over and over again. Eventually, this filmmaking hobby becomes something of an obsession for the young man. He’s buying film and new cameras on the regular, and filming just about anything he can. However, after a fateful visit from his uncle Boris (Judd Hirsch), things seem to go off the rails. Through his films, Sammy finds out many new things about everyone around him and finds out what makes sense to him through the eye of a lens.

If I’m a hotshot Hollywood agent of some kind, I’m joining Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg to the hip from here on out. “Lincoln,” “West Side Story,” “Munich,” — these two can’t seem to quit each other and to be entirely frank, I can’t blame them. If there were lesser filmmakers behind the camera here, I doubt this is anywhere near as good as this is. This is a film made from a piece of Steven Spielberg’s soul, and I think as a moviegoing audience, we’re all the better for it. Sure, it may be the film dork in me saying all this, but when you’re watching a movie about another film dork coming about, it’s hard not to get emotional. Paul Dano and Michelle Williams also put in some of their best work, not least of all to mention a loveable Seth Rogen. This has a kind of swansong feel to it all, on top of imparting some of the lessons Spielberg learned to the audience in key moments. It seems to be Spielberg’s way of putting out into the world what he got from it as a young man, and I think we are all much better for being given the opportunity to be given these lessons and experiences.

If you grew up loving movies, you’ll love this. If not, It’s hard to recommend, but I doubt you’d be watching something like this anyway. It’s a movie for the people who are in on the story, and live every minute of it. It’s unashamed of what it is, and for that, I feel like this should be something everyone watches if it were up to me.