Oscars Roundup: The Banshees of Inisherin is the existential Irish fable we may have never known we needed.

Jackson Piercy

Staff Writer

I’ve had this recurring worst-case scenario running through my head for a while now. What if, through no fault of my own, my friends just dropped me like a bad habit? Now, that wouldn’t make any sense at the first thought of it, but I’d argue that it’d be their right to do so if they so choose. Sure, it’s not particularly nice, but who ever got anywhere being nice? This film, among other odd lines of query I think about when left alone with myself, is one that stirs my pot in a way that I’m not always comfortable with. Though, I’d never say that that’s a bad thing. We’ve many things to portend with, and with a quaint island like Inisherin to think upon, it makes the existential blow almost pleasant.

Inisherin, an island off the coast of mainland Ireland, is inhabited by some peculiar individuals. Chiefly in this picture are friends Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson). That is until Pádraic comes to Colm’s house one day, Colm silently rejects Pádraic’s invitation to go down to the pub for a pint. Pádraic’s sister, Siobhán (Kerry Condon) tells him, in jest, that Colm may just not like him anymore. Going back to the pub, Pádraic finds both Colm and the ugly truth: Colm just doesn’t like him anymore. Looking to make amends, on top of fighting off village gom Dominic’s (Barry Keoghan) advances on his sister, Pádraic keeps trying to bridge the gap. Colm, seeing that he’s had enough, gives Pádraic an ultimatum: should Pádraic talk to him again, he will cut off a finger from his fiddle-playing hand, and throw it on his door. Colm wants to be remembered for something, and he doesn’t see how chatting with a dullard like Pádraic is going to get him anywhere.

This has a good shot at maybe being the funniest movie of the year. Though, I would say that this film is more in the vein of those drier British comedies. You’d almost be fooled by the melancholy tone and the beauty of the island, but even in its darkest moments, it’s still not above a one-liner that is odd even in context. The reunion of Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson is something that humanity has been unjustly deprived of in the past however many years it’s been since In Bruges, these two have chemistry you can put in a test tube. Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan also put in performances worthy of statuettes, but with the bevy of great films to come out this year, I’m afraid they might not get the recognition they deserve. On top of all that, this film asks all the right questions, has an air of a classic Irish fairy tale, and will make you laugh and cry in most, if not all, of this film.

It’s hard for me not to recommend this film, and I’d think it best if you give it a couple of watches. Martin McDonagh is too smart to let the details slide, so I’d dare to say that almost every rewatch has something new to offer. It’s a very cozy, very silly, and very serious film when it wants to be.