OPINION: The Best Way To Watch TV & Movies

Aiden Bobba

Contributor

The definitive best way to watch TV and movies is with loved ones. It doesn’t matter whether you are watching a critically-acclaimed classic or the latest Netflix rom-com. Movie theaters were made so many people could gather together and spend an evening watching the same thing. One of the greatest parts of going to a movie theater is the walk out of the theater when everyone discusses their thoughts on the movie. Being able to mimic this feeling from the comfort of your home needs to be taken advantage of. Sports bars have capitalized on this feeling in their own way because of people’s desire to cheer for or against a team with others.

The simplest way to improve your watching experience is to start watching a show or movie with your family. Even if you don’t have the greatest relationship with your family, everyone can get behind watching a good movie. Bonding over a TV show or movie could even improve your relationship with a family member. However, there are some exceptions. I would steer away from watching movies such as “Fifty Shades of Grey” or “Magic Mike” with your family.

At 7 p.m. every Thursday night in high school, I was seated on my parents’ couch watching “Grey’s Anatomy” with my mom. My dad would proceed to join us after complaining that every episode is the same — he’s not wrong — but then would be glued to his spot on the couch for the next hour. Occasionally, my grandma would visit us and take her seat on the couch. We would spend dinner that night discussing all the very important moments of the past episodes before the next episode began. To this day, I still receive calls from my grandma and mom asking for my thoughts on the latest episode. Now, I will admit that “Grey’s Anatomy” is not one of the greatest shows of all time, or even close, but the memories I will have thanks to the show are something I will carry with me forever.

Another way to get more out of watching TV is to watch it with your friends or roommates. After my friends and I spend an hour debating on what to do, settling on watching a movie is an easy solution that appeals to everyone. It is especially enticing during the winter when everyone is forced to stay inside. Regardless of if you have seen the movie before or not, the experience of watching it with your favorite people is invaluable. I still fondly remember rewatching “The Hunger Games” with my friends, who had seen it a million times and would act out the lines just as they were playing during the movie. Every time we are watching anything with a remotely intense or scary scene, my friends take it upon themselves to scare me in a myriad of ways. Even when I watch a scary movie alone, I panic during jumpscares looking around for my friends.

I currently spend my Sunday nights watching whichever HBO show has just been released with my roommate. Currently, it is “The Last of Us,” and in the past year has included “The White Lotus,” “House of the Dragon” and “Winning Time.” Every episode of “The Last of Us” has had at least one death of a character that resulted in an audible gasp. Whenever we are with our friends, the first thing that comes up is, “Have you seen the latest — insert any show — episode?” Last semester, we spent many Friday nights going to Target and getting popcorn, ice cream and M&M’s to eat while watching a movie or two. Most of the time, this was not the plan we had in mind, but none of us were upset when it inevitably happened. We now have three popcorn bowls as a result of these trips on top of the fridge for easy access.

Having these moments to look forward to throughout the week can improve the quality of life. Everyone deserves a break from the constant stress of school, work, or just life in general. Spending this break watching your favorite TV show or starting a new movie is a great way to relax and escape from the responsibilities of life for a few minutes. Just make sure to grab a loved one, because they deserve that break too.