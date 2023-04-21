OPINION: Cartoons Are More Than Just for Kids

Mackenzie Burton

Contributor

There was nothing quite like watching cartoons after a long day of school or on weekend mornings when parents and older siblings would finally have something better to do than sit in front of the TV. “The Amazing World of Gumball,” “Voltron: Legendary Defender,” “Hilda,” “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts,” and “Infinity Train” were defining shows of childhood.

Except I didn’t watch them as a kid. I watched them as an adult.

To some, that’s an immediate point of conversation and a testament to just how cultured I am. To others, it’s the only proof they need to decide I’m an immature, childish loser.

Normally, I don’t care what people tend to think of me; let’s face it, I’m not exactly a social butterfly, and all of my five friends have similar viewing interests, so it’s not like I face this too often. But on those occasions when I’m out with acquaintances or friends of a friend, I feel as small and immature as people think I am.

They’re talking about the latest episode of “You,” “Game of Thrones” and “The Boys,” while I’m thinking about how on earth Horse will manage to defeat the Nowhere King, because she is powerless against him — shoutout to the “Centaurworld” watchers out there.

Being the only one ready to talk about cartoon horses and princesses while everyone else wants to talk about “real life” stuff made me feel childish. People aren’t what they watch, but what they watch is a reflection of them. And if I’m watching kids’ programming, what does that reflect about me?

Am I stunted in mental growth? Do I just try to live out my childhood days to avoid responsibility? Am I creepy? Am I a simple person who can’t handle the complexities of “grown-up” TV?

It doesn’t help that the world is full of people ready to put me down, too, and sometimes it’s hard not to listen. Grow up. Those shows are for kids. They’re not serious entertainment. It’s kind of gross that you watch stuff for kids.

To all those naysayers, and my own mind, the only thing I have to say to you is: no. No, I am not mentally stunted; I don’t avoid responsibility; I’m not creepy; and I’m not simple. I’m not alone, either. According to Goldbach, an advertising company familiar with company demographics, an estimated 49.3% of Cartoon Network’s viewers are between 15 and 69 years old. And that’s only on one channel. Imagine how that number would grow if Disney Channel, Nickelodeon or Netflix were taken into account.

Plenty of adults don’t want to be reminded how harsh, dangerous and cruel life is. Many “adult” shows heavily feature betrayals, scandals, cruelty, and other atrocities that we have to deal with on a daily basis. Kids shows feature that too, but in a way that encourages growth and empowerment despite the hardhsips. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to see people get along, learn a positive lesson in life, or actually win. There are enough losses in life. Every day can feel like a perpetual cycle of losing, so why wouldn’t people want to watch their favorite characters, — people they relate to — win every once in a while?

Life is confusing, and people don’t make a lot of sense. So, why not explore life and all its tribulations and wonders through an equally insane lens? Let’s learn about relationships and growing up from a lone human living in a world with a talking dog and sentient candy. Sure, I’ll take some life lessons from some blue cats, pink rabbits, and a walking goldfish, because they remind me to find humor and fun in the worst of times.

Not only is life confusing, but it can be boring. So much of our time is spent “adulting,” grounded in unavoidable complications. Is it so wrong to want to get away from that? To somewhere far more imaginative? Cartoons are not bound by the limitations of real life or grown-up expectations, giving them the opportunity to have far wilder plots and worlds. And that’s one of the reasons I love cartoons most. Special effects can only do so much, which is a lot, mind you, and I want more. I want to experience the impossibilities of a “childish” imagination.

That’s not even mentioning the art of animation itself. Since when was animation not a valid form of art? It takes time, creativity, and skill, and we’re going to invalidate that? Additionally, adults are the ones who made the cartoon in the first place. They professionally enjoy them, and it’s that enjoyment that allows them the wonder to create something inventive.

Being an adult doesn’t mean I have to give up having fun or being silly. I don’t have to kill my inner child to make room for adulthood. They can share the spotlight. So, you better believe I’m going to nurture my inner kid and never forget her.