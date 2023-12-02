Omaha’s volleyball season ends after failing to fend off a clean sweep by Kansas

1 of 18

The Omaha Mavericks volleyball team couldn’t pull out a set Thursday night in their 3-0 loss to the No. 4 seed Kansas Jayhawks, who have managed to extend their home win streak to 15. Kansas outside hitter Reagan Cooper led all scoring and kills racking up 12 points and 11 kills, just as she did in their first meeting during the Omaha Invite in late August. Omaha’s senior middle blocker McKenna Ruch, the only player on Omaha’s team with a positive attack percentage in the first, and freshman outside hitter Amanda Hardt led the Mavericks on offense with eight kills each.

The Mavericks were able to stay with the Jayhawks early in the first set as they kept it within one, but a couple of errors allowed Kansas to pull away. After going from 5-4 to 10-5 in the blink of an eye, the Jayhawks never looked back. By the time it was 13-6, the Mavericks had just two points that did not come as a result of a Jayhawk error as illustrated by their -0.62 attack percentage.

“You’re not going to win any sets against good teams hitting negative,” the Mavericks’ Head Coach Matthew Buttermore said.

Service errors once again plagued the Mavericks and prevented them from being able to string more than three points together. Omaha doubled the Jayhawks’ service errors as they posted 14 throughout the match. While Omaha was able to get good attack opportunities, they only managed to muster six kills in the first set as opposed to Kansas’ 12.

“We always want to be aggressive. We’ve lost championship games before missing zero serves,” Buttermore said. “You just cannot be tentative at the service line.”

The second set saw the Mavericks capture momentum early on as they were able to go up 9-5, their largest lead of the match to that point. Kansas roared back and took the lead midway through the second set. After going up 13-12, the Jayhawks would once again not look back. With three service errors for both Ruch and freshman Olivia Tukuafu, the Mavericks were unable to work their way back into the second set as Kansas finished them off 25-19.

The Mavericks’ offense improved significantly in the second set as they improved to 13 kills as opposed to just six in the first. Kansas had 12 kills in the second just as they did in the first, but their ability to minimize errors to just three gave them the advantage.

“After the first set K.U. started staying with me a little bit more,” Ruch said. “That kind of opened up more options.”

Omaha continued to improve in a hard-fought third set, but it wasn’t enough to fend off the sweep. The Mavericks extended an early 4-1 lead to 13-6, marking their largest advantage of the entire match. Their lead evaporated quickly as the Jayhawks scored five points unanswered. Omaha continued to fight as they re-extended their lead behind freshman Ivy Leuck’s ace and a few Jayhawk errors.

“We just played it [the third set] point-for-point,” fifth-year Kansas native Rachel Fairbanks said. “We were going to play it first to five, first to ten, and then work our way from there instead of trying to take it all at once.”

Kansas roared back once again and tied the third set up at 17 after three consecutive Omaha errors. After the tie, an intense back-and-forth ensued for the rest of the third set with neither team going up by more than two. The Mavericks went up 26-25, but a bad set and attack error from Leuck accompanied by a kill from Cooper put an end to the Mavericks’ season.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better finale to my career,” said Fairbanks. “The fact that I got to have my home and my family come here and support me in my last game was just awesome.”

Despite the first round exit for the Mavericks in their first ever NCAA Tournament appearance, the future is bright. Fairbanks is the only player that will not be returning next year, so the Mavericks young roster should have significant postseason experience before coming back next season. After clawing their way back to a Summit League Championship and subsequent NCAA Tournament bid after an 0-9 start, Buttermore has his first chance to reflect on the miraculous season.

“I wouldn’t have traded any part of it,” Buttermore said. “There were a lot of ups and downs.

While the Mavericks’ season is over, Kansas will advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Kansas faces off against No. 5 seed Penn State at 5:30 p.m. tonight in Kansas’ Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

Omaha’s loss to Kansas puts the Jayhawks up 10-2 in the all-time series between the two schools.