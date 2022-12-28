Omaha’s second-half offense leads the way in win over Denver

Mitchell Cutcher

Sports Editor

The Mavericks won a crucial game 83-66 against Denver and with it came a 1-0 start in Summit League play for head coach Chris Crutchfield. In a sport like basketball momentum can be everything, and Omaha certainly has that to start conference play.

Omaha’s offense was not always hot against the Pioneers. The Mavericks started off slow and sloppy against Denver, and they quickly found themselves down 13-4, leading to an early timeout from Coach Crutchfield. During this break Omaha subbed in Akol Arop who popped off for four quick points, and Omaha was right back into the game.

Arop was not the only Omaha player to come off the bench and make an impact, however. The other, Luke Jungers, provided the spark needed in the second half with 17 points off the bench. Jungers would lead the Mavericks in scoring with 20 and shoot 5-8 from behind the arc.

“Good defense leads to good offense,” said Jungers after the game. “Getting out in transition, moving the ball, I mean JJ had eight assists tonight, and Frankie had seven. I think that is huge for us. Getting the ball moving, and getting other people involved, it makes you a hard team to stop.”

One storyline from last season was Omaha’s lack of ball movement, and poor team defense. Those were two aspects of the game that Coach Crutchfield had to come in and change for the Mavericks this season, and the win over Denver showed that the process is already underway. This is all shown by Omaha’s 21 assists and the fact they held Denver to 66 points when the Pioneers came into the game averaging just under 79 points per game.

The Mavericks are now 5-8 on the season, but most importantly they are 1-0 in conference play. For Omaha one must remember that their season will not be judged on their non-conference schedule. If the Mavericks want to make their first appearance in the NCAA tournament, they will have to come out victorious in the Summit League Tournament at the end of the season.

“Anytime you open conference play at home, you want to send a statement to the league, and I thought our guys played really well,” said Coach Crutchfield after the win over Denver.

Omaha will now get a 10-day break between games due to their matchup with Iowa State on Dec. 21 being canceled because of weather. Next up for the Mavericks they will host Oral Roberts on Dec. 29. After that contest Omaha will welcome Kansas City to town on New Years Eve.