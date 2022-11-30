Omaha’s must-see Holiday light displays

Kathryn O’Connor

News Editor

From east to west Omaha, beautifully decorated houses are putting up twinkly lights, inflatables and decorations to spread cheer as the holiday season fast approaches.

Christmas will be here before you know it, and there’s no better way to get into the holiday spirit than searching for the perfect display. We’ve rounded up three of our favorite festive spots to help you decide your own ranking:

Season of Lights

Less than seven minutes from campus, Turner Park continues its most anticipated holiday tradition by lighting up tens of thousands of white LED lights strung through beautifully decorated trees. Creating a place of peace and coziness in the heart of Omaha is the perfect way to enjoy the beauty winter brings along with it. There’s no better location to walk in the snow clutching a warm hot chocolate.

132nd to 134th & Larimore Ave.

Every holiday brings people together, but Christmas does more than unite the residents of Larimore Ave. The unique location creates an incomparable experience. Half of the avenue participates in over-the-top light displays, some of which are choreographed to music and synced to a radio station accessible from the warmth of your car. If you make it to the end of the street, you’ll even see famous scenes from classic Christmas movies playing on the Steinauer house.

Santa’s Rock N Lights

With over a mile of holiday cheer on display, Santa’s Rock N Lights creates a drive-through winter wonderland complete with a light tunnel and massive light sculptures. Head over to Werner Park in Papillion to start your holiday season right. Only a limited number of cars can travel through the display each night, so get your tickets as soon as possible.

Looking for more locations to explore? A complete and updated list of Omaha’s most amazing light displays can be found on the Family Fun Omaha website.

