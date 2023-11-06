Omaha women’s soccer unable to score in Summit League Championship loss 

The Omaha Mavericks were unable to clinch a spot in the NCAA tournament as they were bested by the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 1-0 in the Summit League Championship. Despite having the Summit League Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, the Mavericks were unable to pull off the upset.

The Mavericks took six shots in the first half, five more than the Jackrabbits. Despite the high volume of chances, none of the three shots on goal were able to find the back of the net. Redshirt Senior and Summit League Defensive Player of the Year Regan Zimmers was the most active on offense, taking half of the teams’ shots.

The second half didn’t see the Mavericks take any shots, while offensive production for the Jackrabbits began to rise. South Dakota took four shots in the second half and they were able to score the only goal for the entire match in the 66th minute. South Dakota State’s Ellie Gusman made good use of her 15 minutes as she was the only player able to find the back of the net.Sophomore goalkeeper Emma Konsmo had just one save on the day, but she only allowed one goal. On the other side of the pitch, South Dakota State’s senior goalkeeper Jocelyn Tanner was able to prevent all three shots on goal from finding their way into the goal as she had three saves on the day.

While the Mavericks were not expected to find their way into the Summit League Championship due to the fact they’d have to beat number one Denver to get there, the loss is still disappointing as Omaha was hoping to make an appearance in the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row.

Omaha moves to 8-10-5 against South Dakota State all-time as South Dakota State was able to get revenge for their 1-0 loss in the 2022 Summit League Semifinals. The 2-2 against South Dakota State was the final match of the regular season and this 1-0 loss will put an end to the Mavericks postseason.