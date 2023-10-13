Omaha women’s golf team finishes in sixth place in last fall tournament 

Ex-Husker and grad transfer Nicole Hansen led the Mavericks to a sixth place finish Tuesday as the teams 54-hole total was 32 strokes off of tournament winning North Dakota State. This was the last fall tournament for the Mavericks, and it took place at The Merit Club which was the site of the 2000 U.S. Women’s Open. The 6,041 yard par-72 course only allowed one sub-70 round and it was from the individual tournament winner Pusanisa Ekkantrong of California Baptist.

Hansen’s 12th place finish was the highest for any Maverick at the Loyola Parkinson Invitational. Hansen was the only Maverick to stay below 80 for the entire tournament. Hansen was joined in the top 20 by sophomore Emily Karmazin. Karmazin found her way into 17th place, just two strokes behind her teammate, with a 77(+5) in the final round.

Salamanca, Spain native Macarena Garcia used the help of an eagle to tie Karmazin’s third round score of 77(+5), but her first round 83(+11) kept her out of the top 20. Verona, Italy native Lavinia Romito was just three strokes behind Gracia’s 33rd place finish as her final round 82(+10) put her in 42nd place.

Junior Emma Kirvan finished in 69th place with a 54-hole total of 255 while returning to her home state. Kirvan was able to right the ship for an 81(+9) in the final round, but her 88(+16) and 86(+14) in the first two rounds were too much to overcome.

This sixth place finish was easily the best finish for the Mavericks women’s golf team this season. During their last tournament of the season, the Mavericks finished higher than 12th for the first time. Their sixth place finish was a full five spots ahead of their in-state rival Creighton Bluejays, allowing the Mavericks to end the season on a high note.