Omaha women’s basketball falls to Western Illinois despite late rally 

The Omaha Mavericks women’s basketball team was unable to fight back against the Western Illinois Leathernecks as they lost in a 78-75 battle. Despite leading 41-29 at the half, the Mavericks found themselves down at the beginning of the fourth quarter due to being outscored 35-13 in the third. Omaha’s strong finish wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit they created for themselves in the early second half.

The Leathernecks’ freshman guard Raegan McCowan led all scoring with 25 points, which complimented fellow Missouri-born guard Addi Brownfield’s 22 point effort. Brownfield posted the only double-double of the night with 11 rebounds, which was more than double the rebounds posted by Omaha’s leaders on the board.

The Mavericks got off to a hot start behind the 3-point line behind senior Katie Keitges’ 2-2 start, which contributed to five Maverick 3-pointers in the first quarter. While shooting 71.4% from distance, the Mavericks were able to give themselves a double digit lead in the first. The 26-15 lead was not erased until the third quarter.

The second quarter saw Omaha cool off a bit from downtown as they only went 1-4, but the low-scoring saw them take their largest lead of the game as they went up 35-19. Western Illinois did not hit a single jump shot in the third quarter as all six of their field goals came from layups in the paint.. Despite taking control of the game, the writing was on the wall for the Mavericks as they were outrebounded 12-5 in the second quarter.

The third quarter saw the Mavericks hold the lead for the last time as they completely cooled off with their shooting, while the Leathernecks began to heat up. Omaha couldn’t get any of their 3-point attempts to fall, while Western Illinois shot 73.3% from the field and went 5-8 from the 3-point line. Domination on the boards continued for the Leathernecks as they outrebounded the Mavericks 11-6 in the third quarter. A McCown layup from a Brownfield assist put the Leathernecks up 50-49 with three minutes left in the quarter.

Despite facing a ten-point deficit in the third quarter, the Mavericks fought back to make the game close. Five Western Illinois turnovers allowed Omaha to get back in the game. Although the Mavericks were within two on multiple occasions, they were never able to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

A late jumper from the Mavericks leading scorer of the game Kennedi Grant put the Mavericks down 77-75 with just 18 seconds remaining. Grant immediately turned around and created a turnover as she stole the ball from Western Illinois guard Allie Meadows. With eight seconds left, Grant missed the layup forcing the Mavericks to foul McCowan and send her to the line with only two seconds remaining.

After a Grant prayer didn’t fall, the Mavericks fell to 2-5 on the season. Omaha has yet to win away from Baxter Arena as both of their non-conference wins have come at home. The Mavericks’ next game will take place on Dec. 10 at the Sapp Fieldhouse where they will face off against in-state competition in the Peru State Bobcats. Summit League play will not begin for Omaha until they take on the Denver Pioneers on Dec. 29.