Omaha Women’s Basketball extends winning streak while Men split road games

Mitchell Cutcher

Sports Editor

The Omaha women continued their hot start in conference play with back-to-back home wins and increased their win streak to three games. Meanwhile, the men went on the road and came back with one win and one loss.

Omaha Women’s Basketball

The Mavericks had a different start to conference play when their opening game against Denver was canceled due to a snowstorm. Since then, the women’s team lost their conference opener against Oral Roberts but bounced back with three straight wins. Omaha kicked this win streak off with a win on the road against Kansas City before they hosted Western Illinois and Saint Thomas.

The women’s team returned home for the first time in almost a month and beat Western Illinois 76-64. Omaha found themselves losing at the half, but outscored Western Illinois 23-12 in the fourth quarter to pull away and secure the win. The Mavericks were led in scoring by Aaliyah Stanley, who finished with 21.

Omaha would follow up their win over the Leathernecks with an 80-77 overtime victory over Saint Thomas. Stanley would hit the eventual game winning three with 2:51 remaining in the game and Saint Thomas missed the potential game-tying shot as time expired. Omaha was once again led in scoring by Stanley who had 20 and is averaging 25 points per game in her last three games.

Omaha Men’s Basketball

The men picked up their sixth win of the season on the road at Western Illinois on Thursday. Earlier in the season after Omaha lost at home to Oral Roberts Head Coach Chris Crutchfield talked about how for Omaha to be successful, they cannot lose at home and that they would need to get that game back on the road. The Mavericks did that with their 78-74 win against the Leathernecks.

After their game against Western Illinois, Omaha traveled to Minnesota where they took on Saint Thomas. Omaha had a slow start to the game, at one point falling behind 22-11 early, but were able to cut the deficit to three with the score being 38-35 at half. However, in the second half Saint Thomas pulled away and held on for an 80-68 victory over Omaha.

Omaha Hockey

The hockey team was off last week for third weekend out of the last four. The Mavericks will play at home on Jan. 13 and Jan. 14 when they host a series against Minnesota Duluth.