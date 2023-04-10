Omaha wins inter-city match-up against Creighton

Mitchell Cutcher

Sports Editor

Charlie Bell and an early offensive onslaught combined for a 4-1 win over the Creighton Bluejays last week. The Mavericks are now 2-0 against in-state competition, having beat Nebraska last month.

The Mavericks only needed 19 pitches to end Creighton starting pitcher Cade Lommel’s day. With two runners on, Noah Greise blasted a three-run homerun over the right field wall and continued his hot streak from the weekend. Devin Hurdle followed suit and went back-to-back with a solo shot to left field to give the Mavericks an early 4-0 lead.

“It’s a hard night to score runs with it being chilly and the wind blowing sideways,” said Omaha head coach Evan Porter. “Noah Greise swung through two balls. He’s down two strikes and he made a really good adjustment; he went the other way with it and he crushed it.”

Following the hot first inning, neither team was able to get anything going in the next couple of innings. Both pitchers settled into the game and both offenses cooled off, just like the weather they were playing in. In the second through fifth innings, the two teams combined for only three hits and no runs.

Neither team had another scoring opportunity until Omaha had two runners on with two outs in the sixth inning. Hurdle’s bat continued to stay hot by picking up his third hit of the day, and Greise worked a walk. Eduardo Rosario stepped into the box with two outs and lifted a ball to right-center field into the wind but the ball died on the warning track to end the sixth inning.

“He’s kind of on fire right now,” said Porter on Hurdle’s play. “Two games in a row with three hits, and when he’s on, he’s really on. It’s good to see him locked in at the plate right now. He’s doing a great job.”

Creighton finally scored their first run of the ball game in the seventh inning. After 6.2 innings of shutout baseball from Charlie Bell, he was in trouble when the Bluejays picked up back-to-back singles. Hogan Helligso was the one who did the damage as he laced a one-run double down the right field line.

Bell had his best start of the season with the Mavericks with a stat line of 6.2 innings, one earned run, one strikeout, five hits allowed and two walks. He may not have lit up Creighton with strikeouts but he did not allow the Bluejays to get solid contact on the ball. Bell also benefited from outstanding defense behind him with Garrett Kennedy making two diving catches.

“Saves your bullpen a bit when he goes seven innings,” Porter said of Bell. “Charlie, he did a great job, he’s a super guy. Good to see guys like him be rewarded.”

With the game on the line and a save opportunity up for grabs, coach Porter handed the ball to Rans Sanders for a two-inning save. The Grand Island native finished with two strikeouts, two hits allowed and the save. This was Sanders’ fourth save of the season.

“It’s good to hand the ball to Rans Sanders,” said Porter. “He’s been doing that all year for us, he’s just one of the more competitive guys I’ve ever seen on the mound.”