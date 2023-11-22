Omaha volleyball comes back to win first Summit League title in thriller match

1 of 5

Vermillion, S.D. – The Omaha Mavericks volleyball team pulled off a hard-fought comeback to beat the Kansas City Kangaroos 3-2. The outlook for the Mavericks was bleak as they found themselves down 20-17 in the third set after dropping the first two. They refused to give up and eked out a third-set victory to keep their season alive.

“I knew if we could get one set we could get going and play Omaha volleyball,” Head Coach Matthew Buttermore said.

McKenna Ruch, academic Summit All-League team member and Summit League Championship M.V.P. led the Mavericks in scoring with 23 points while matching Summit All-League teammate Rachel Fairbanks with 15 kills each. Kansas City libero Leah Green started off strong and led the match in digs with 32, but the gap between her and Omaha libero Erica Fava shrunk to two by the end of the match. Junior Shayla McCormick earned Summit All-League honors as well.

“They dug everything, especially in the first three sets,” Buttermore said. “That was a hard-fought match.”

The first set saw the Mavericks jump out to an early lead and gain momentum fast, but it would be the last time momentum was on their side until the very end of the third set. The ‘Roos tied it up at eight and back-and-forth action ensued for the middle part of the first set. Kansas City started to pull away and made it 19-17, then proceeded to never look back as they won the set 25-18.

Almost half of Kansas City’s points in the first set came from errors with the Mavs amassing three service errors and nine attack errors. Poor service attempts were the story of the first three sets as the Mavericks had 15 service errors compared to Kansas City’s six. Omaha cleaned up their serving in the last two sets as they only had four service errors in the fourth set and zero service errors in the fifth and final set.

“If anything, we tell them to be more aggressive. Some of those misses were unaggressive,” Buttermore said. “We have to keep missing serves and keep making mistakes to get after it in the big moments.”

The second set saw more of the same as the Mavericks were unable to regain momentum due to service errors. Omaha played behind for the majority of the set, and every time the Mavs tied it up or started to make a comeback service errors would halt all momentum. After being tied 7-7 Omaha played from behind for the rest of the set and ended up losing 25-20.

A tight third set is where the momentum finally swung the Mavericks way for the first time since early in the first set. The Mavericks found themselves down 20-17, just five points away from their season being over. They fought to close the gap and were able to pull out a 26-24 victory in the closest set of the match.

After just barely keeping their season alive, the Mavericks came out hot in the fourth set. They began to pull away with 10 unanswered points to close out the set 25-12. The 10-0 run gave the Mavericks the entirety of the momentum as they headed into the last set. Fairbanks was the first server to allow the Mavericks to string some points together as they began to eliminate errors.

“My serves have gotten a lot better than they used to be,” Fairbanks said. “I was just confident and visualized where it was going to go. If someone was going to do it, I was going to be the one to serve out the game.”

Despite holding all the momentum, the final set brought a tight start. Kansas City called for a break in the action which allowed the ‘Roos to score two in a row putting the score at 7-6 before the Mavericks began to pull away. At match point, a call initially went the Mavericks’ way causing them to begin storming the court before it was immediately rescinded forcing the Mavericks back to their bench. After an unsuccessful challenge from Buttermore, the Mavericks notched the final game-winning point sending the team screaming back onto the court.

“We already had momentum,” Ruch said. “We just needed to keep going with it, and all of us were working towards that.”

The victory put Omaha up 2-1 on Kansas City for the season and notched their 15th win overall. After starting off 1-9 Omaha won eight in a row and only lost four more times during the rest of the season, culminating in a 15-13 record before heading into the NCAA Tournament. The Mavericks will find out who and where they’ll play next during the tournament’s selection show Sunday, Nov. 26.