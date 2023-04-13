Omaha takes two of three from North Dakota in weekend series

Max Garvey

Contributor

The UNO softball team returned home for the weekend looking for another conference series victory. Omaha sought to redeem themselves after losing 6-1 to Wichita State (30-7) on the road last Wednesday as they welcomed a struggling North Dakota team, who lost their last five in a row, to Connie Claussen Field.

The Mavs took control of game one in the bottom of the first inning. Lynsey Tucker singled to left and advanced to second on an errant throw to the infield. Rachel Weber scored Tucker on an RBI double to right-center.

Sydney Ross singled again to left, advancing Weber to third. Ross then stole second and Weber scored on the throwout attempt. Ross would score on a sac-fly from Emma Durr. Omaha led 3-0 after the first, scoring the only runs of the game.

Kamryn Meyer kept North Dakota scoreless with a season-high 16 strikeouts. Meyer’s complete game performance also marked the most single-game Ks by a Summit League pitcher thus far in 2023. This was also the first one-hit game of the season for the Mavs.

Omaha carried the momentum into game two of the afternoon. Maddox Thomas doubled to left center and stole third on a wild pitch in the bottom of the second. Jaelle Johnson replaced her as a pinch runner and scored on Sophie Cerveny’s ground out to second base.

Lynsey Tucker singled down the left field line scoring Olivia Alden to make it 2-0 Omaha. North Dakota tied the game in the fourth inning on Katelyn Neum’s double that brought home Mariah Peter and Katie Joten.

The Mavs took back the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Omaha loaded the bases on a single, fielder’s choice, and back-to-back walks. Marra Cramer’s sac-fly to right field brought in Rachel Weber from third for a 3-2 advantage.

UND threatened again in the seventh inning. Madi Moore doubled down the left field line to put the Hawks in scoring position with two outs. Kamryn Meyer returned to the mound for Omaha to record the final out of the game and her third save of the season.

Starting pitcher Sydney Nuismer gathered her eighth win of the year, striking out eight batters through 6.2 innings. Two wins in one afternoon secured the series win for Omaha heading into Sunday’s finale. The Mavs were no April fools.

Omaha received its biggest test of the weekend in game three. North Dakota jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the third on a sac-fly and a throwing error at home plate. Ava Rongisch helped narrow the deficit to 2-1 for UNO in the bottom half of the inning, hitting a sac-fly to center that scored Maggie O’Brien.

Rongisch proved to be clutch again in the bottom of the seventh. Trailing 2-1, the freshman hit a one-out double to left center to bring home Sydney Ross.

Omaha fell in extra innings when North Dakota’s Mariah Peter hit a two-run home run to center field in the top of the ninth. The Mavs stranded two runners in the bottom half for a 4-2 loss. Meyer pitched all nine innings for UNO and struck out 14 batters.

The past two weekends bring Omaha to 4-1 in conference play. The Mavericks head to Brookings for another Summit League series against South Dakota State this weekend, beginning with a Friday double-header.