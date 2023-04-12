Omaha ranks #40 for highest STD rates in the U.S.

Sara Meadows

Editor-in-Chief

Innerbody Research recently published a study that ranks the top 100 U.S. cities with the highest STD rates. Among the list, Omaha was ranked #40.

According to Innerbody Research, all of the STD data found in their report – including case statistics for HIV, syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia – are from the CDC’s latest data release.

Eric Rodriguez, Co-Founder & CEO of Innerbody Research says that high STD rates can have significant impacts on the community and public health.

“Some potential effects of this include stigma and discrimination, increased risk of HIV transmission, and long-term health consequences if STDs are left untreated,” says Rodriguez.

With STI Awareness Week happening April 9 – 15, it’s important to spread awareness and help reduce the stigma, whether it’s in the community or on campus.

“The University of Nebraska at Omaha can take several steps to help reduce the stigma associated with STDs,” Rodriguez said. ”Such as providing education resources, offering confidential testing and treatment, partnering with local organizations, and creating a safe and inclusive campus culture.”

The Nebraska Medicine UNO Health Center offers many different sexual and reproductive health services including birth control, exams, vaccines, pregnancy testing and STI testing.

Please call 402.554.2374 to schedule an appointment for any of these services.

“The CDC stresses the importance of practicing safe sex, getting tested regularly, and seeking testing and treatment when necessary,” Rodriguez said. “It’s also important to remember that by taking these preventative measures against STDs, you not only help protect yourself but others as well.”