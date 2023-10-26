Omaha men’s golf season comes to a close with an 11th place finish 

The Omaha men’s golf team finished 45 strokes back from ODU/OBX Intercollegiate champion Drexel in their final tournament of the season. Arkansas State transfer Connor Wilson’s low score of the season, 67(-4), was not enough to carry the Mavericks to a top 10 finish.

The Omaha Mavericks hurt themselves at the beginning of the tournament, posting a team score of 307. Despite the fact that they only improved as the tournament went on, this score was the seventh-highest of any team round throughout the entire tournament. The team’s best score of 295 came in the third and final round, but it wasn’t enough to propel them past 10th place Drake who finished just one stroke ahead of the Mavericks.

Wilson’s season-best round came at the end of the tournament, allowing him to move up 26 spots on the individual leaderboard. Wilson’s 25th place finish was just three strokes ahead of sophomore Nolan Johnson’s 35th place finish. Three and four strokes behind Johnson were teammates Josh Peters and Christopher Atkinson respectively. Dodge City Community College transfer Austin Goodrum was eight strokes behind Atkinson, which was good enough for 62nd place.

The team’s low round of the tournament was also good for their lowest round of the season and second lowest round of the year. Their lowest round of the year was at Stampede at the Creek in April. Stark improvement came for the Mavericks this year as four of their top five lowest team rounds came within the last month. Seven of the top 10 lowest player rounds came in that time period as well.

With the Mavericks season coming to a close, they will be looking ahead to the spring season. A three-month break for the Mavericks is coming at the right time as golf courses in the area start to become unplayable due to weather. While the individual golfers on the team will continue to hone their skills during the break, official golf activities won’t begin until after January 2024.