Omaha men’s basketball defeats Stetson during 100th game in Baxter Arena

The Omaha Mavericks men’s basketball team defeated the Stetson Hatters 88-80 on Dec. 17 in their 100th game at Baxter Arena.

The arena opened in the fall of 2015, and this win marked the 63rd win for the Mavericks basketball team

since its inception. The win kept Omaha’s home record perfect, putting their record for the year back at .500.

“Great Game. Great Crowd,” said head coach Chris Crutchfield. “It felt like the crowd got into the game right there in the second half when we made our run.”

Junior Frankie Fidler and senior Nick Davis led the team in scoring with 19 points each. The Mavericks took a more well-rounded approach as the top two scorers in the game belonged to the Hatters. Junior Jalen Blackmon had a game-high 26 points, and senior Stephan Swenson was right behind him with a 23-point effort.

Only one other Hatter, senior guard Alec Oglesby, accrued double-digit points. Meanwhile, the Mavericks had five players reach double digits. Behind Davis and Fidler, juniors Marquel Sutton and Biko Johnson had 15 each. This marked the first time in Johnson’s career that he had 10 or more points.

Stetson got an early lead in the first half as the Mavericks found themselves down 13-3 in the early going. After the slow start, the Mavericks found their footing and completely erased the deficit before a Hatter put Stetson up by three by the end of the first half.

Although they were unsuccessful in going into the half even Omaha was down by only three points at the beginning of the second with all the momentum. Despite this, the Hatters came out strong and took a six-point lead at the beginning of the half.

The Mavericks went on a 12-0 scoring run that didn’t come to an end until there were nine minutes left. A strong, clutch outing at the free throw line staved off any sort of comeback as the Mavericks made 19 of their 20 free throws in the final 10 minutes.

“We was able to fight and play with a lead in the second half which we hadn’t done in a long time against a Division I team,” said Crutchfield. “I saw some really good things today that I’m excited about.”

The Mavericks excelled at getting to the line as they had 40 free throw attempts throughout the game. Their last 10 minutes of free throws allotted for more made free throws than Stetson had all game (18).

Another aspect of the game that allowed the Mavericks to win was depth. The Hatters were top-heavy, while the Mavericks had contributors from everywhere. Omaha had 31 bench points to Stetson’s four. The Mavericks’ other double-digit scorer, junior guard J.J. White, came off the bench and made 100% of his 10 free throw attempts.

“In the second half when the defense started playing back a little they just trusted me to just go make plays at the rim and that’s what I did,” White said.

The Mavericks’ first Summit League game will be against the Denver Pioneers at Baxter Arena on Dec. 29.