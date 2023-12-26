Omaha women’s basketball unable to keep Power-Five matchup with TCU close 

Fort Worth, TX. – The Omaha Mavericks women’s basketball team lost 96-56 in Fort Worth, TX. against a formidable Power-Five opponent in the TCU Horned Frogs.

Omaha had just one double-digit scorer in freshman forward Cora Olsen. Seven of her 12 points came on free throws. TCU’s leading scorer, 6-foot-7 center Sedona Prince, had 26 points and 17 rebounds. Prince is a full five inches taller than anyone on the Omaha team.

Three Horned Frogs had double-doubles against the Mavericks. TCU guard Jaden Owens joined Prince with a double-double of her own with 14 points and 10 assists. Sophomore forward Aaliyah Roberson also had 14 points, with 12 rebounds to boot.

The Mavericks fell behind fast and were never able to recover. TCU held Omaha to just nine points in the first quarter while putting up 25 points of their own. The Mavericks were held scoreless by the Horned Frogs until there were just two and a half minutes left in the first quarter.

The 15-0 start was too much for the Mavericks to overcome as the second quarter was more of the same. The Mavericks had an easier time putting the ball in the basket as they nearly doubled their first-quarter total in the second, but TCU’s offense did not slow down.

30 second quarter points from the Horned Frogs did not allow the Mavericks to make a dent in the deficit. It was their highest-scoring quarter on the night as they shot nearly 60% from the field.

After being down 29 points coming out of the half, the Mavericks were only outscored by single digits in the third quarter for the first time in the game. In the second half, Omaha was only outscored by nine points. Nearly half of Prince’s points came in the third quarter as she put up just one point less than the entire Mavericks team.

Despite having their best quarter of the night in garbage time, the Mavericks failed to make a 3-point shot. TCU’s field goal percentage dropped significantly but remained above 40%.

Prince and the Horned Frogs dominated the paint, which allowed them to dominate the game. They outscored the Mavericks 46-14 in the paint. If the Horned Frogs were only allowed to score from the paint and the free throw line, they still would’ve beaten Omaha by nine points. The Mavericks begin Summit League Dec. 29 taking on the Denver Pioneers. The 4-7 Mavericks will be looking for their second win on the road this season.