Omaha Mavericks’ men’s basketball end three-game win streak in loss to Texas Tech Red Raiders falling back to .500 

The Omaha Mavericks’ men’s basketball team was unable to compete with a Power Five foe in the Texas Tech Red Raiders as they lost 87-58 Wednesday.

The near-30 point loss puts the Mavericks back at .500 on the year, while Texas Tech advances to a 6-2 record. Texas Tech was able to get to the line more than Omaha, which was a point of emphasis for Red Raiders’ head coach Grant McCasland. Texas Tech had 14 free throw attempts in the first half, which was as many as the Mavericks were able to get in the entire game.

“With the way that Omaha attacks the basket, they’re one of the best at getting to the free throw line in the country,” McCasland said. “Our ability to guard one-on-one, take some pride in individually guarding, and not fouling was a huge part.”

Junior Forward Marquel Sutton led the Mavericks in scoring with 15 points, which was the second-highest scoring effort in the game behind Texas Tech senior guard Kerwin Walton’’s 22 point effort. Omaha junior Frankie Fidler was the second highest scoring player on the Mavericks with 12 points, but he was held below his season average of 13.9 points per game by Walton.

“I thought the one guy that set the tone with us was Kerwin,” McCasland said. “He was doing a phenomenal job on Fiddler because Fiddler is one of those guys where if he gets in a rhythm and feels comfortable he can take a game over because he can make hard shots.”

Turnovers, 3-point percentage and free throws are what allowed the Red Raiders to pull away in the first half. 14 points off turnovers to Omaha’s 4, and seven 3-pointers to the Mavericks’ two allowed the Red Raiders to go into the locker room up 42-22.

While the second half deficit wasn’t as great, Texas Tech continued to pull away from the Mavericks due to solid bench play. 35 points off the bench did not allow the Mavericks to close any ground in the second half, yet the Mavericks were just six points away from doubling their first-half total. Omaha will stay in Texas, and travel to Corpus Christi to take on the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Saturday, Dec. 9.