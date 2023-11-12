Omaha hockey takes care of business in front of sold-out crowd 

Omaha, Neb. – Three five-minute major penalties outlined a physical 3-2 victory for the Mavericks over the Long Island Sharks at home Friday. The Omaha Mavericks’ early season power play struggles did not persist as two of the three goals were on power plays.

“We’ve been doing the right things they just haven’t been going in or have been getting called back,” said senior Jimmy Glynn. “Getting those goals, it definitely helps with the confidence.”

Defender Kirby Proctor got on the board first a little over 12 minutes into the first period with a shot from the blue line. Sophomore forwards Tyler Rollwagen and Jacob Slipec got their first assists of the season in the process.

A mere 36 seconds into the second period, the Mavericks capitalized on a power play as junior forward Ty Mueller was able to find the back of the net for the second game in a row. The Sharks answered back with a power play of their own with just under six minutes left in the second period.

“Not a lot of flow to the game,” said head coach Mike Gabinet. “Lots of special teams which kind of impact the flow, but that’s just how it goes. We found a way to win.”

Just a minute after the Sharks’ first goal of the night, Glynn was able to score his first goal of the season with assists from forwards Jack Randl and Brock Bemer. This was the second time the Mavericks capitalized on a power play.

“It’s always hard to get that first one,” said Glynn.” I had the wide-open net after Andy froze the goalie and dished the puck over to me. I’m just glad I hit the net on that one.”

The win marks the fourth of the season for the Mavericks as their record moves to 4-2-1. The Mavericks look to extend their win streak to three as they take on the Sharks tonight at 7:07 p.m.