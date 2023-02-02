Omaha head coach Chris Crutchfield preaches consistency to freshmen

Mitchell Cutcher

Sports Editor

Coming into this season, it was no secret that the Mavericks men’s basketball team was young: Omaha ranks 353rd in Division I experience according to kenpom.com. A trio of freshmen have led this movement, and each of them provide the team with something different.

The Mavericks needed a spark off the bench and Omaha head coach Chris Crutchfield looked no further than this freshmen trio. So far this season, Luke Jungers, Tony Osburn and Ja’Sean Glover have each recorded games scoring in double figures. These young guns were wanting to come in and be contributors early on.

“I was expecting to come in and be able to make an impact right away,” said Jungers. “I think with my versatility, it gives me a chance to do that.”

Versatility is a bit of a buzzword when it comes to describing this trio, as they each provide the Omaha team with a different skill set. Jungers provides the offense with perimeter shooting, shooting 43% from three this season. Osburn gives the team another ball handler and scoring ability, and Glover has provided the Mavericks with on-ball defense.

“Tony gives you a guy that is capable of making shots, Ja’Sean gives you body, athleticism, defense, rebounding, and is capable of getting a bucket,” said Crutchfield. “Luke is a big-time shooter with size and length. They are all different, but that’s why they add value to our team.”

Sometimes in basketball, it can be more about finding the right role for a player than it is anything else. In Jungers’ case, he has found the role of sixth man and has thrived in it throughout his freshmen campaign. Jungers has scored in double digits seven times this season and scored a team-high 20 points in Omaha’s win against Denver.

Crutchfield said that Osburn came on at the right time for the Mavericks. When Jaeden Marshall went down with an injury, it was Osburn who stepped into the starting lineup. Throughout this season, Osburn has shot 32% from behind the arc, scoring 4.9 points per game, and has 13 steals on the year.

Glover is a player who Crutchfield said was expected to have a larger role to start the season. After spending the first 10 games this season in a reserve role, he was able to carve out a role for himself with his athleticism and defensive ability. All of Glover’s hard work came to fruition against North Dakota State when the freshman guard scored a team-high 16 points on a perfect 6-6 shooting.

“Really, now, we are looking for consistency,” said Crutchfield. “That is the most important thing with a young team. Be who you are every night now. You got some experience under your belt; we want them to grow up and be consistent now.”