Omaha drops Saturday afternoon game against Kansas City

Mitchell Cutcher

Sports Editor

The Mavericks lost their second straight game in Summit League play against Kansas City, 75-59 on Saturday. Between Omaha’s lack of flow on offense and Kansas City’s ability to play several different defenses, the Mavericks could not get their offense rolling.

“In the second half they got back into half court zone and after two passes they (Kansas City) switched to man,” said Head Coach Chris Crutchfield on Kansas City’s defense in the second half. “It took away our flow because we are calling zone offensively and all of a sudden now it’s a man defense.”

For Omaha they had several chances early on but were unable to get shots to fall. At the start of the game both teams looked like teams that had played tough, grueling games on Thursday night. The difference was that Kansas City were able to settle into the game and shoot just a tick under 74% from the field in the second half.

The Mavericks’ fire power took a knock early when freshman forward Luke Jungers rolled his ankle in the middle of the first half. This season Jungers has been a difference maker for Omaha off the bench, scoring 8.1 points per game, and shooting 46% from behind the arc. If Jungers is out for an extended period of time Omaha will have to find a way to replace his scoring.

“Anytime you get down and you are fighting uphill the whole night trying to get back into the game, especially with a young basketball team, they start to second guess themselves offensively and lose some confidence along the way,” said Coach Crutchfield. “That’s what happened today.”

The Mavericks were led in scoring by Marquel Sutton, who finished with 18 points and five rebounds. The only other Omaha player to reach double digits was Frankie Fidler, he scored 10, assisted six shots and pulled in four rebounds. Omaha also received a spark off the bench with Kyle Leudtke, who scored eight points and had five assists.

The Mavericks will head to Minnesota to take on St. Thomas on Jan. 7. Omaha will return home on Jan. 12 where they will welcome North Dakota to Baxter Arena.