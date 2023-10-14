Omaha dominates in hockey home opener

The Omaha Mavericks hockey team breezed through their home opener as they toppled the Niagara Purple Eagles 8-1. The Mavericks got to work quickly as the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes draft pick Tanner Ludtke scored the season’s first goal within three minutes.

The Mavericks didn’t take long to add on. Their second goal was scored by the junior Wisconsin transfer Zach Urdahl. Niagara’s senior forward Carter Randklev answered back with the Purple Eagle’s only goal.

Ohio State transfer Dominic Vidoli extended the lead by the end of the first period. Forwards Ray Fust and Nolan Sullivan stretched the lead to a seemingly insurmountable 5-1 with one goal each in the second period.

The Mavericks continued to pile on in the third period, stretching the lead to 8-1 before the final buzzer sounded. Eight different Mavericks were able to find the back of the net Friday as their 35 shots on goal dwarfed the Purple Eagles’ 16.

The Mavericks’ high offensive volume did not begin to emerge until the second period. The Purple Eagles were only one shot behind the Mavericks by the end of the first period. For the entirety of the third period, the Mavericks took 23 shots to the Purple Eagle’s nine.

The Mavericks will face off against the Niagara Purple Eagles once again on Saturday, Oct. 14. The Mavericks are looking for another win to push them to 2-0 before the Ohio State Buckeyes come to town. The Mavericks will play the Buckeyes on Oct. 27 and 28 before welcoming the Western Michigan Broncos to Baxter Arena.