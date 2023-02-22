Omaha Baseball sets goal of making the postseason

Mitchell Cutcher

Sports Editor

The Mavericks’ schedule this season will feature several top teams across the college baseball landscape. Omaha will start their season in California, where they will take on UCLA and Fresno State, and later this year, they will play Arkansas, Nebraska, and Creighton.

“Our philosophy as coaches when we’re scheduling is to try to schedule teams that we would want to play in the postseason,” said Omaha head coach Evan Porter. “The goal every year is to make the postseason. We get to play some top-25 teams this year and go to some great environments.”

Omaha’s schedule this season will start with a trip to California before they return home for their home opener against Kansas State on Feb. 28. Their schedule will feature five games against in-state rivals Creighton and Nebraska. The Mavericks will play three games against Creighton and two against Nebraska.

Another notable trip for Omaha will be when they travel to Provo, Utah, the first weekend of March to take on BYU. Following that contest, the Mavericks will return home, where they will host Stonehill and Valparaiso. Omaha will end March by hosting North Dakota State, their first Summit League series, and a midweek trip to take on Arkansas on March 28.

The Mavericks’ roster will also feature players up for the competition in third baseman Mike Boeve, and left-handed pitcher Caleb Riedel. Boeve is the reigning Summit League Player of the Year and is garnering draft buzz. Riedel is considered a player to watch for the Summit League Pitcher of the Year in 2023 and was named to the NCBWA preseason All-America third team.

“Caleb had a great year last year,” said Coach Porter. “A lot of times, guys get complacent with that and think it’s gonna come easy again, but he stayed here this summer and worked as hard as I’ve seen anyone work in the weight room, and just trying to better his game.”

Both players will play a key role for the Mavericks this season if they are to achieve their goal of only their second postseason appearance since becoming a Division I team. If the Mavericks are to make a postseason run, it will be under similar circumstances as 2019. That season, Omaha also featured one of the top hitters in the conference in Parker Smejkal and the Summit League Pitcher of the Year in Payton Kinney.