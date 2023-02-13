NOBODY’S LISTENING: A powerful exhibit

Jenna Janssen

News Editor

Nobody’s Listening is a powerful exhibit showing works based around the genocide that occurred to the Yazidi people in Iraq. The exhibit highlights survivors from the tragedy and provides a platform for them to share their experiences.

The exhibit’s purpose is to ask audiences: Will you look with open eyes? Will you listen?

Artist’s from all ages, genders and backgrounds are featured. Material of the exhibit is graphic but necessary to correctly portray the experiences of the Yazidi people.

It is an immersive show giving a history of the attacks on the Yazidi people. The centerpiece of the exhibition is a virtual reality experience titled , Nobody’s Listening: The Forgotten Voices of Sinjar. It transports viewers to northern Iraq through the use of 360-degree documentary film-making, Yazidi artwork and virtual reality technology. The narrative is set in Kocho village, Sinjar. It enables people to hear a young Yazidi woman abducted and sexually enslaved by ISIS, from her brother who survives a massacre, and from an ISIS fighter who attacks the village.

Nobody’s Listening is located at the UNO Art Gallery in the Weber Fine Arts Building on the UNO campus. It opened January 9 and will continue to be available till February 23. Gallery Hours are Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.