Meyer sets new UNO strikeout record as Mavs sweep WIU

Max Garvey

Contributor

Kamryn Meyer broke the all-time Omaha Softball strikeout record. The senior pitching ace from Wilton, Iowa, raised the mark to 723 total strikeouts on Sunday, April 30.

Meyer headed into the weekend tied with previous record-holder Cheris Kuster at 698 strikeouts. She broke the record against the first batter she faced, striking out Western Illinois’ Georgia Rea in the first inning of game one.

The Mavericks (27-14, 13-4) complemented their teammate’s historic performance by finding ways to score early. UNO took control in the bottom of the first when Lynsey Tucker touched home on a botched throwout attempt to second and Emma Durr’s infield single that scored Sydney Ross.

The Mavericks quickly led 2-0, and Meyer struck out the side to end the first. Durr again added to the Mavs lead by drawing a bases-loaded walk in the top of the third. Marra Cramer followed with a sac-fly to center to make it 4-0.

Ross’s ground-rule double in the fourth inning brought around Maggie O’Brien from second and a wild pitch to Durr on the next at-bat allowed Rachel Weber to steal home. The Mavs took a 6-0 lead into the sixth inning. WIU’s only run of the game occurred on an RBI single to left by freshman Maria Luna.

Omaha secured victory in the bottom half of the inning, when Durr singled to the outfield and a double-throwing-error led Ross all the way around from first. Freshman outfielder Ava Rongisch clinched things with a two-run walk-off home run. UNO run-ruled WIU for 9-1 win.

Meyer struck out nine through 5.0, giving up two hits. She earned her eleventh victory of the season and set the new all-time strikeout record of 707.

Mavericks clinch the series in game two

A hit-by-pitch, stolen base, and a walk set up scoring opportunities for the Leathernecks in the top of the first. Maria Luna’s RBI double down the left field line and Savannah Rodriguez’s RBI single to center gave WIU a 2-0 advantage.

Omaha powered back in the bottom of the second, capturing the lead with three runs of their own. The Mavs loaded the bases and recorded runs from Lynsey Tucker’s RBI single, Maggie O’Brien’s walk, and Rachel Weber’s sac-fly to center.

The bats came alive for Omaha in the bottom of the fourth, as Ava Rongisch hit a ground-rule double and reached home from an RBI triple by Marra Cramer. Olivia Aden then scored Cramer with an RBI single through the right side.

UNO wouldn’t give up another run for the remainder of the game. The Mavs won 5-2, earning their third conference series win in a row. Sydney Nuismer pitched her twelfth victory of the spring with a complete game performance, four Ks on five hits and two walks.

Omaha completes sweep Sunday

Kamryn Meyer returned to the circle for Sunday afternoon’s game three finale and outdid herself once again, tying a season-high performance from earlier in the year. Meyer pitched her 14th complete game of the season in a 7-0 shutout victory for UNO’s final home game of 2023. She etched herself further into the record books with 16 strikeouts, while giving up just one hit; a stat feat she also accomplished against North Dakota on April 1st.

The series sweep marks a nine-game winning streak for Omaha. UNO travels up to Fargo next weekend to face North Dakota State for their final regular season series of 2023.

Omaha currently sits in second place of the Summit League standings, trailing only behind South Dakota State (32-15, 14-0). A series victory over NDSU secures the Mavs a 2-seed in the Summit League Tournament.